Kim Kardashian Had the Best Response to Claims She Stole Naomi Campbell’s Looks

Imitation is the highest form of flattery, right? The middle Kardashian sister definitely thinks so. Kim Kardashian responded to claims she copied Naomi Campbell’s outfits and gave the model a shoutout on Instagram. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a series of photos in the multicolored vintage Versace dress Campbell originally wore for Versace’s Fall 1996 show. The reality star wore the outfit to Chance the Rapper’s wedding and captioned the Instagram album (which included one bathroom mirror selfie), “Naomi Forever 💛💫.”

Campbell hasn’t addressed the copy-cat looks directly, but she definitely wants people to know who wore it first. After Kardashian irst posted her photos in the neon dress with a thigh-high slit, Campbell shared a photo of herself from the runway on her Instagram story.

Kardashian again took a page out from the supermodel’s look book when she wore a vintage cheetah print Azzedine Alaïa. Again, Campbell didn’t comment or address it directly, but two days after Kardashian’s post, what appeared on Campbell’s Instagram? A retro shot of her rocking the same cheetah print jacket. Campbell wrote, “#tbt @azzedinealaiaofficial 🖤🖤🖤.

Is Campbell throwing shade at the 38-year-old reality star? Or perhaps she’s just having fun posting some throwback photos. Kardashian is probably reminding her of the good ol’ days when she rocked some ’90s high fashion. And TBH—Campbell probably loves it because it’s super flattering to have someone emulate your style, amiright?

This isn’t the first time—and like won’t be the last—that Kardashian has channeled Campbell. We can see why! She has excellent taste.