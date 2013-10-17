Kim Kardashian Tweets Half-Naked Selfie; Kanye Responds Accordingly

Any time Kim Kardashian and Kanye West headlines surface, eyes tend to roll, but this latest bit of news certainly made us chuckle. While the duo were seriously private and reclusive following the birth of baby North, a recent back-and-forth over Twitter was a little more—ahem—revealing.

Late last night, in true Kim fashion, the reality star posted a sexy selfie of herself in a (seriously) revealing swimsuit.

While this is nothing out of the ordinary, it was Kanye’s reaction that made us smile.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/390744663281631233

We rarely get to see the playful side of Kanye, who is usually too busy feuding with Jimmy Kimmel or yelling at paparazzi. Is it possible the couple took a page from Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon? Carey also took to Twitter last week to share a revealing picture of herself for Nick’s birthday.

Happy Birthday to my Hubby @NickCannon…"my baby I'm waiting on youuuu"hahaha! KKLB! GHL!!!! Mwah !!!!!😘 pic.twitter.com/y2lHWCo6A4 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 8, 2013

Do you find this celeb PDA via social media surprisingly cute or kind of vomit-inducing?