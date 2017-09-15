A Comprehensive Guide to Kim Kardashian’s 15 Most Naked Looks

For years, Kim Kardashian has been synonymous with Internet-breaking nude selfies, so it was only a matter of time before the 36-year-old reality star’s preference for baring it all would transition to her fashion sense. Though celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna are great contenders in the nude fashion game, Kim is giving them a run for their money, judging from the slay-worthy sheer AF outfits she’s been sporting lately.
Though the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, you can at least accept that Kim has a style of her own and is one of the leading influencers who can mix-match skin-baring outfits for any occasion. Whether you’re looking for inspiration for how to put together your own nearly nude outfits or you just have an affinity for ogling at pictures of Kim, we rounded up 15 of her most naked looks. See the sizzling ensembles, ahead.
Walking around New York City in September 2016.
Getty Images
Walking around New York City in August 2017.
Getty Images
Walking around New York City in July 2017.
Getty Images
Leaving her hotel to attend the Vogue 100 Gala Dinner in London in May 2016.
WENN
Walking around in New York City in September 2016.
Getty Images
Sighted in Miami Beach, Florida with Kanye West in September 2016.
Getty Images
Attending the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 in September 2016.
Getty Images
Attending 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City in August 2016.
Getty Images
Attending LACMA Director's Conversation With Steve McQueen, Kanye West, And Michael Govan About "All Day/I Feel Like That" in Los Angeles in July 2015.
Getty Images
Attending LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2015.
Getty Images
Attending the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in May 2015.
Getty Images
Attending the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in New York City in September 2017.
Arriving at a restaurant with Kanye West in Los Angeles in July 2017.
Arriving at Nobu Restaurant in Calabasas, California in July 2017.
Leaving Paris Fashion Week's "Off White" fashion show in September 2016.
Getty Images