Lately, Kim Kardashian’s Instagrams have been reserved. Almost tame. There has been minimal cleavage, and maximal filter usage. Everything has looked as though it’s bathed in a sheen of Kelvin and 1977 (remember those Insta-filters?): grainy, muted, low-fi. But it hasn’t always been this way.

Once upon a time, before she hired Kanye West’s creative director Eli Russell Linnetz for her comeback photos (after a social media hiatus that started when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris), Kardashian was footloose and fancy free on IG, posting anything and everything she felt like posting. And she felt like posting quite a bit, as we were reminded as we perused her old ‘Grams. Let’s just say she hasn’t deleted all of the evidence of old Kim. Ahead, please find Kim Kardashian’s most naked Instagrams ever.