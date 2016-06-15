Kim Kardashian Returns to Her Preferred State of Being: Naked on a Magazine Cover

On the just-released cover of the July issue of GQ, sandwiched between a dek that wonders “Did a husband kill his wife and use 9/11 to get away with it?” and another teasing “a man’s guide to buying the right bathing suit,” is Kim Kardashian, nude but for a leather motorcycle jacket clutched to her body.

This is Kim showing off her post-baby body, and it’s essential that you know that. The mother of two is notoriously outspoken about her desire to shed weight as soon as she pops out a Kardashian-West, and the Atkins diet she follows to make it happen; it is a thing she loves to talk about on social media. (For what it’s worth, if someone important to me were to tweet things like, “I’m not gonna call it baby weight bc that’s an excuse. I just gained weight and that’s it,” or gave exclusive quotes to magazines like, “There was a moment after [son Saint was born] when my body was mush. I felt like Gumby,” I would be inclined to stage an intervention.)

“Kanye might be the artistic genius in the family, but Kim is the CEO,” writes the excellent Caity Weaver, who interviewed Kim for the feature. Right on the nose. And post-baby body and 60-pound weight loss aside, that CEO looks great. This is Kim Kardashian we’re talking about—she pretty much always looks great.