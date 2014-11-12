Kim Kardashian Bares Her Shiny Naked Butt, Breaks the Internet

Oh, Paper magazine, you clever scamps. You claim you wanted to “break the Internet” with your Kim Kardashian cover, and you set out to do it the good old fashioned way—with a photo of her naked ass.

Yes, the 34-reality-superstar went sans pants—or undergarments—for the mag’s Winter 2014 issue.

Paper is certainly doing its part to dial up the buzz, writing on its website: .

For our winter issue, we gave ourselves one assignment: Break The Internet. There is no other person that we can think of who is up to the task than one Kim Kardashian West. A pop culture fascination able to generate headlines just by leaving her house, Kim is what makes the web tick. We tapped legendary French photographer Jean-Paul Goude to recreate his iconic “Champagne Incident” shot and all we can say about the images inside, which we’ll be releasing on Thursday, is…holy fucking shit. This issue has got so much more in store so be sure to check back next week.

It should be noted that Goude’s original “Champagne Incident” photograph features a naked model, so we can only imagine what we’ll be seeing come Thursday, when the issue hits stands.

Kim seems to be having a grand old time with the images, tweeting: “And they say I didn’t have a talent…try balancing a champagne glass on your ass LOL #BreakTheInternet #PaperMagazine.”

It’s no secret that butt mania is at an all-time high, with everyone in Hollywood and on Instagram tripping over themselves to prove that they have the biggest, roundest, sexiest ass. Even J.Lo’s back on the butt train after a short hiatus, trying semi-desperately to steal back her title, having launched a not-subtle single called “Booty,” and promoted it with—what else?—a photo of her own backside.

Kardashian has always been associated with her ample butt, sure, but wasn’t until last October—when she posted a shocking photo of herself from behind in a white bathing suit—that things really took a turn. The photo—which we learned was orchestrated by Kanye West—went insanely viral, causing feelings of shock, discomfort, and awe.

Before then, Kim posted other revealing photos to Instagram—”serous” bikini outtakes from various campaigns, for example—but nothing so blatantly sex-charged, intimate, and almost pornographic in nature (something Kanye clearly approves of—he’s an admitted porn enthusiast.) That post got over a million likes.

Clearly, the mother of one is running with it. The only truly shocking thing about all this is that KimYe didn’t somehow convince Anna Wintour to let Kim’s butt appear somewhere in Vogue last winter.