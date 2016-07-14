Even Kim Kardashian Knows Her Naked Bathing Suit Selfies are ‘Annoying’

Kim Kardashian may be the nation’s leading selfie taker, but she upped the ante yesterday with a series of Snapchats. In each one, she modeled the same bathing suit again and again and again.

To be fair, she fully admitted she was being annoying, posting #AnnoyingAlert one of the Snapchats. This comes after last week’s Internet-breaking selfie in which Kim posed in a similar high-cut suit — we can only hope the least wearable one-piece won’t become a trend.

One notable thing is the messy closet that’s the size of a studio apartment. It seemed off for the most type-A Kardashian, which is probably why Kim was sure to point out that it actually belonged to Caitlyn Jenner.

Kim was at Caitlyn’s house to help her dress for the ESPY Awards, and she also posted Snapchats of Caitlyn trying on dresses for the event. She included the off-the-shoulder Michael Costello dress Caitlyn ultimately wore.