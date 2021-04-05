Kim Kardashian’s Monokini Makes Two-Piece Swimsuits Look So Basic

Scroll To See More Images

And just like that, the bikini became old news. Every year, I feel like I can’t really ring in spring without shopping a few new swimsuits in anticipation of sunny days ahead, but after seeing Kim Kardashian rocking a monokini on Instagram, I’m starting to wonder if I need to ditch all my two-piece suits in favor of chic cut-out one-pieces.

Personally, I’ve always been a one-piece fan—I’d argue they can be just as sexy as bikinis, if not even hotter! As a larger-chested gal with an equally curvy bum, I never really saw the appeal in risking it all in a revealing string bikini, so one-pieces with cut-outs or dramatic necklines were always more my speed.

This year, it seems I’m not the only one in favor. The Kardashians are currently enjoying a spring break family getaway, and while I’m not totally sure where in the world they are, I’m glued to their posts, from Kim’s lagoon content to Kylie’s Easter Sunday snaps of Stormi.

That said, the only post I actually screenshotted for future reference was Kim posing on some steps in a black ribbed monokini, complete with white contrast stitching and a ring detail at either hip. Completely covered-up, but still super hot. Could it be the perfect swimsuit?

Listen up and listen well—it’s a monokini summer, people! Kardashian has officially set the tone and I’m 100 percent on board. If you don’t know, a monokini is basically just a one-piece with cut-outs, but these suits tend to give the illusion of a two-piece set from the front. There are a million and one different silhouettes that technically qualify as monokinis, but Kim’s pick is definitely one of my fave.

If you’re ready to stop squirming in uncomfortable bikinis and lean into the one-piece lifestyle, read on for a few monokinis that basically guarantee you a hot girl summer from the moment you slip them on. Now, we just need a little sunshine.

Broderie Anglaise Cut-Out Swimsuit

If you like Kardashian’s simple black suit, this one from PrettyLittleThing has a similar silhouette for under $25 bucks. Yes, you should buy it in white too!

Jacquard Tie Cut Out One-Piece

Another monokini with a similar wide tummy cut-out is this printed pick from Aerie with cute side-tie detailing.

Emma Cheeky High-Leg One-Piece

If you prefer a brighter, more summery colorway, this Frankies Bikinis suit is for you. The cinched detailing at the bust is flattering for any chest size.

Printed Cut-Out Ring One-Piece

Another Aerie pick, I’m obsessed with this jungle-inspired swimsuit. Kim K’s suit also had a ring detail, so I like this for a same-but-different approach.

Hammered Trim Deep Plunge Cut-Out Swimsuit

A white monokini is a major statement-maker, so this PLT suit is not for the faint of heart. I love the gold buckle at the center of the cut-outs!

Cut-Out Ring Linked One-Piece

This affordable suit really mimics the shape of Kardashian’s black one-piece, right down to the ring detailing at the hips.