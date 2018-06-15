Kim Kardashian Slammed for Straightening North West’s Naturally Curly Hair

Since her rise to fame, Kim Kardashian has become known for her sleek-straight, mermaid-length hair. Aside from a mild wave here and there, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a picture of the 37-year-old without hair as straight as a stick. And though the look has become synonymous with Kim’s brand, fans weren’t exactly happy when they saw her recreate the texture on the head of her 5-year-old daughter, North West.

On Thursday, Kim and North spent some quality mom-and-daughter time together at Dylan’s Candy Bar in New York City. Pictures, which also feature Kim’s BFF’s Jonathan Cheban and one of North’s friends, show the 5-year-old, dressed in a hot-pink tracksuit with a high ponytail and a stuffed unicorn in her hand, smiling wide as she and her mom go to grab some candy.

However, not everyone was as happy as North. After the pictures were released on the internet, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was mommy-shamed for straightening her daughter’s naturally curly hair. Considering North’s age, critics slammed the mom of three for using hot tools to make her daughter’s curls look straight and silky. Likewise, many also criticized Kim for suggesting to North that there was something wrong with her natural hair, which is why she straightened it.

Though, Kim wasn’t without her defends. After she was mommy-shamed on Twitter, several fans came to Kim’s defense, arguing that North is Kim’s daughter and North’s hair is hers, so they can do whatever they want to it. Likewise, many argued that hair grows back and just because it’s straightened, doesn’t mean that it’s permanently damaged.

As of yet, Kim hasn’t responded to the mommy-shaming. But knowing her, she’s likely thinking the same thing as her fans: North is her daughter, so let her parent in peace.