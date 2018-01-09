People are Mommy-Shaming Kim Kardashian for a Sexy Nude Instagram

At 37 years old and after two kids, Kim Kardashian is proud of the way she looks, and she will never let trolls bring down her confidence. Despite this, ignorant internet users still try to come for her, like on Friday when they viciously mommy-shamed her for a sexy nude Instagram.

To celebrate her Friday morning, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted a near-naked photo of her laying in bed. The photo showed the middle Kardashian sister posing topless in bed with a pair of skimpy white underwear covering her derrière. The picture earned Kim more than 3 million Instagram likes, but not everyone was a fan.

After posting the photo, the E! personality was flooded with comments from trolls who shamed her for posting a naked selfie as a mother. Many commenters criticized Kim for being “too old” to pose nude on Instagram. Several critics also called out the KKW Beauty founder for setting a poor example to her children by flaunting her body on the internet. Some comments included:

“Have a matured sense your a mother with kids. I don’t even know what your problem is,”

“Damn you get older and more of a stupid mom lol idk how your a mom,”

“What if this was your Mom?”

“She has a bangin body but she does not look like no spring chicken anymore. Ur too old for this Kim. Sorry not sorry.”

“Okay you’re like 40. It’s getting old.”

As expected, the reality star’s fans came to her defense and told her trolls to “leave her alone.” Many followers stood up for Kim and called her a “hot mama” and encouraged her to “flaunt it.” We’re definitely on Kim’s fans’ side. Nude selfies have no age limit, and no matter how old or how many kids you have, you should never be shamed for embracing and showing off your body. Keep doing your thing, Kim.