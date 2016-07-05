Kim Kardashian Proves Her Waist Wasn’t Photoshopped in Fergie’s ‘MILF’ Video

In the latest celebrity Photoshop controversy, Kim Kardashian was called out for having an impossibly teeny-tiny waist in Fergie‘s new music video, “MILF,” with internet haters crying post-production editing. But Kardashian took to Snapchat to clap back, posting a behind-the-scenes video of herself filming “MILF” in which her waist looked just as small as it does in the glossy final version. She didn’t claim that her waist looks that svelte without any help, though. “FuckYoPhotoShop #CorsetLife,” she captioned the video.

When Fergie’s video first dropped, Twitter exploded with trolls. “If this isn’t Photoshop then I don’t know what is,” one user wrote, while another simply said, “just noticed how Photoshopped this is.” But it’s pretty clear after watching the video that the only help Kardashian’s waist received was from a corset, so she must be feeling pretty triumphant right now. Or, as one person tweeted after Kardashian posted the video, “Pulled out the receipt #FuckYoPhotoshop.” Indeed.