Kim Kardashian Attends Met Gala in Floral Dress by Riccardo Tisci

Well, it finally happened, people.

After weeks of speculation as to whether or not Kim Kardashian would actually show up to the Met Gala (She wasn’t invited in years past, and this year finally was granted entrance, probably because her boyfriend Kanye West pulled some strings), she walked the red carpet alongside West in a covered-up floral dress by Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci.

While many took to the Twitterverse to proclaim that Kardashian’s floor-length flowered frock resembled their grandmother’s couch, you have to admire her confidence for stepping out at seven months pregnant to the most important fashion event of the year, especially when her name has undoubtedly become a bit of a punchline with the Met Gala crowd.

We’re sure many feel that she probably should have stayed home, but after everything she allegedly went through to snag an invitation, how could you blame her?

Also of note: Last night, Kardashian wore a dress from Prada’s Spring 2013 collection to dinner at Anna Wintour‘s house—one of the Vogue editor’s favorite collections—and tonight they were both in floral.

We’re not saying Wintour wanted to resemble Kim in any way—vice versa, maybe—but it’s a funny coincidence, considering it was reported last year that Anna said Kim was “the worst thing since socks and sandals.”

What do you think of Kim’s dress? Let us know!