Kim Kardashian Finally Wears An Appropriate Maternity Outfit To Movie Premiere

Has Kim Kardashian finally figured out how to dress her baby bump or is she just unable to conceal it any longer? Either way, at the premiere of her new film “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor” on Saturday, the reality starlet looked chic on the red carpet where she posed with director Tyler Perry.

Kardashian wore a lacy dress over a pair of leather pants. Also of note: Kim’s new bangs, which made headlines last week, and relatively soft makeup looked great. (Side note: What’s funny is that Kim continually seems to be taking cues from her boyfriend and baby daddy Kanye West‘s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, who opted for a slew of black lace looks towards the end of her pregnancy.)

Regardless, here’s hoping that Kim continues to dress this way for the remainder of her pregnancy (her due date is in July, around the same time as maternity style star Kate Middleton).

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s latest maternity outfit?

Photo via Kim Kardashian’s Instagram