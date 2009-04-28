Kim Kardashian, Master Prankster?

It turns out that Kim Kardashian’s blonde (or bronde, as my roommate pointed out, is the actual name for that still-kind-of-brown-not-quite-blonde color) hair yesterday was a wig. After spotting pictures of the reality fixture turned creator of fitness DVDs with her updated do, we wrote about it immediately—only to later realize we got punked. Kim made two appearances last night- on FOX’s Hannity (yes, me and said roommate watched this in between Gossip Girl and The Hills) and BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center for the premiere of Wonderful World– with her original dark hair.

According to Kim’s website, “It’s a wig! Did I have you fooled? I did a fabulous photo shoot this weekend for Scott Barnes book called About Face. Chuckie Amos did the hair and transformed me with this blonde wig and they put this hair piece on! I haven’t taken it off since, because I’m really loving the look. I’ve been wearing it around New York and everyone thought it was my real hair! It’s making me want to dye my hair and maybe go lighter for the summer.”

So, who is going to get Kim’s new fitness DVDs?