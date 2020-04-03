Uh, Kourtney Kardashian Slapped Kim So Hard She Transferred Makeup to Her Wall

As if this fight couldn’t get bad enough: Fans have now even noticed Kim Kardashian’s makeup stain on her wall after Kourtney’s slap left her shocked. Yep. As one Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan noted on Twitter, “Kourtney popped Kim so good that her skin makeup came off.”

Kourtney, 40, and Kim, 39, surprised fans of the reality television series with their insane brawl as soon as the episode aired. Momager Kris Jenner reportedly “cried” when she saw the footage of the fight, where her eldest daughter literally drew blood during her battle with Kim. At the time, their other sister Khloé tried her best to defuse the situation, stepping in between the sisters as they screamed and slapped at each other. But clearly, Kourtney still got Kim so good that she smudged her face—and makeup—into the nearby wall.

Of course, this left the relationship between the sisters pretty damaged. While little sister Kendall Jenner thinks Kourtney’s difficult relationship with Scott Disick is to blame, older sister Kim now understands that this fight was the result of “a lot of built-up resentment.”

“It was pretty intense,” Kim told Jimmy Fallon in an interview of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like it’s been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney and her just feeling like she really doesn’t want to film anymore, so she’s not the type of person to make a decision and say, ‘Okay guys, I’m not going to film’, but she would come to work with an attitude every day, kind of take it out on everyone from the crew, to us, and wouldn’t really make that decision.”

She added, “So we would kind of like, just keep on pushing her to find out what she was so unhappy.”

For now, though, Kim confirmed that Kourtney will be taking time off the show. “It’s not my proudest moment, but we were going through it and she’s made the decision to take time off now and I think she really needs it,” Kim said. “I think that’ll be so much better for her.”