Fans Mistake Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Brush for a Sex Toy

Kim Kardashian is known for Instagramming many things: her face, her makeup routine, her multi-million-dollar jewelry. But her sex toys? That’s not one of them, which is why some fans were surprised to open up the 36-year-old reality star’s Instagram on Thursday to find a sex toy smack-dab in the middle of the photo.

As scandalous as the Kardashian-Jenners are, Kim didn’t actually Instagram her dildo—instead, fans mistook a beige plastic makeup brush from her cosmetics line, KKW Beauty, as a NSFW plaything. The picture showed the mom of two’s bathroom counter, which included a vase of roses, an eyeshadow palette, and a duel-ended blending brush with a sponge applicator that, to some, hilariously resembled a dildo.

And though fans likely knew that Kim was smarter than to leave her vibrator out in the open, that didn’t stop them from roasting the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star for her sex toy-like beauty product. A few of the best drags included:

“Damn. I thought that makeup brush was a mini bullet vibrator, 7 speed.”

“That brush lying there could serve dual purposes.”

“I was think the same thing but hey I don’t hate. Girls need their toys too.”

“Every time I scroll through pictures I think those are vibrators.”

“I actually thought your brush was a vibe. My bad.”

And though KKW Beauty doesn’t have any vibrator launches lined up, judging from the explosion of Kardashian-Jenner businesses, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kim tries to corner the sex toy market sometime soon.