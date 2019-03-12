Kim Kardashian Did a Photoshoot with Her Look-Alikes & We Can’t Tell Who’s Who

Talk about seeing double! We feel like somebody put drunk goggles on us. Kim Kardashian just shared a fashion campaign that’s featuring her—but like a thousand times Well, OK, it’s not actually just her. These Kim Kardashian look-alikes did a photoshoot and it’s ~super~ trippy.

Kardashian dropped this Instagram photo as part of a promotion for her campaign. She’s working on a new collection with Carolina Lemke Berlin. Kardashian found two women (not just one—TWO) that look exactly like her. What’s that super power Jack Jack has in The Incredibles 2 where he can duplicate himself? That was honestly the first thing that came to mind when we saw this campaign. It looks like Kim just duplicated herself a couple of times. And honestly? We’re not upset.

After all of the drama the Kardashian and Jenner family has been through this past month, it was time for a good update. Khloé Kardashian’s is moving on and looking towards her future with little True after Tristan Thompson cheated. (With Jordyn Woods— Kylie Jenner’s best friend). Then there were rumors Travis Scott may have cheated on Jenner, but those allegations didn’t seem to hold any truth. A source explained that Jenner was extra nervous and worried about trusting people after everything that happened with Woods. Understandable.

But now, Kardashian’s fans were treated to a positive surprise times two! Granted, the two women up close don’t resemble Kardashian quite as much, but they were styled exactly alike. So they got the job done.

On the photo, Kardashian wrote, “Coming soon. Follow my vision with @carolinalemkeberlinCarolinaLemke.com 📷 @mertalas@macpiggott”

What we’re wondering is why Kardashian needed doubles in the first place. With Photoshop these days, she could’ve just used her own face and body and repeated it. Maybe this is just the beginning of Kardashian’s army of look-alike…ah!