Fans Think This Real Housewife May Be Kim Kardashian’s Look-Alike Based on a Viral Photo

Double take. Fans think Kim Kardashian’s look-alike is RHOBH‘s Dorit Kemsley based on this photo. Dorit, a cast member on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, went viral on Tuesday, October 6, when she posted an Instagram photo of herself on a Zoom call for her brand Beverly Beach.

“On Tuesday’s we zoom 👩🏼‍💻💋 Can’t wait to share what we’re working on @BeverlyBeach 😉🙌🏽,” she captioned the post.

It didn’t take long before the Bravo star’s followers flooded her Instagram with comments about how much she looks like Kim K. “I thought you were Kim Kardashian at first. Lol. Pretty look 💖,” one commenter wrote. Another follower commented, “Please don’t change anymore. You are too beautiful to pull of a kardashian look.” Another person wrote, “Is this a Kim K filter?” while others called her “Dorit Kardashian.”

As those who keep up with the Kardashians remember, Kim, who is known for her blonde wigs, dyed her hair platinum blonde in 2017. Of course, Dorit isn’t the first person fans have called Kim’s look-alike. The Kardashian sisters have had dozens of look-alikes over the years, from bloggers in Dubai to beauty queens to other reality TV stars. In an interview with Watch What Happens Live in 2019, the KKW Beauty founder opened up about women who receive plastic surgery to look like her. “I think people should do whatever makes them happy. And I think that people should also like be themselves and be an individual,” she said.

She continued, “But I’m flattered that that is something that they think, you know, that attracts them. That they’d want to look like.”

Kim’s sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, then hinted that Kim’s words weren’t true what she really felt. “Politically correct,” KoKo joked. Kourt added, “You’re so politically correct this whole night!”

After her sisters’ comments, Kim defended herself, telling host Andy Cohen: “I just want them to be happy. So if that’s what makes them happy, honey, we can all use more beauty in the world. It’s fine!”

Still, there’s no denying that there are many people who want to look like the Kardashian-Jenners. Take 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Lima, who recently underwent plastic surgery to look like Kylie Jenner.