Kim Is Officially Declared Single Amid Her Divorce From Kanye—Here’s If She Changed Her Name

A legal victory. Kim Kardashian’s legally single request has officially been approved by a judge amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye “Ye” West.

According to TMZ, a court accepted Kim’s request to be considered legally single during a bifurcation hearing on March 2, 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, attended via video conference, while Kanye, 44, did not attend the hearing, per the site. Following the ruling, Kim’s last name will also be changed back to Kim Kardashian from Kim Kardashian-West. The KKW Beauty founder—who shares kids North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, with Ye—originally filed for divorce from the “Runaway” rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Her request to be declared legally single was filed in December 2021 and came amid mounting attacks from the Grammy-winning rapper aimed at her new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson.

In court documents filed on February 23, 2022, Kim insisted that divorce was the only option for her and Kanye. “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress,” she wrote in a personal statement at the time. “I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

The SKIMS founder added, “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

Kim’s lawyers also went on to suggest that Kanye had no intentions of allowing the divorce to proceed. “West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” the court documents read. They continued, “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties’ children.”

At the time, Kim argued that putting off the divorce “will only create further tension and anxiety.” She also alleged that Kanye was attempting to “rewrite the terms of the parties’ prenuptial agreement.” Kanye’s attorney previously suggested that “California premarital agreements entered on or after January 1, 2002, are presumptively invalid,” adding that “presumption of invalidity exists until rebutted at trial or the parties ratify the agreement” in a motion to contest their prenup. However, a judge has since rejected Ye’s claims.

