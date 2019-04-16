Kim Kardashian’s Friend Was Accused of Flirting with He Kris Humphries & She Wasn’t Having It

Apparently, Larsa Pippen was spotted chatting with her best friend’s ex at Coachella this weekend. Kim Kardashian’s friend Larsa Pippen responded to Kris Humphries dating rumors, and no, they are not together. Us Weekly published a report yesterday about the interaction between Pippen and Kardashian’s ex-husband. According to an “onlooker” at Us Weekly, the two were “hanging out by the VIP drink area at Coachella with a group of people.” The source also claimed that Humphries and Pippen “were talking and standing next to each other.” Nothing too crazy yet people…not sure this warrants dating rumors but OK.

The source went on to say that Humphris was “touching [Pippen’s] head and playing with her braids” and that the two of them seemed “playful.” Humphries had to lean down to talk to Pippen. But, as far as we know that’s not a sin! Humphries is 6’9″ so we’re guessing he has to “lean down” when talking to most people.

Anyway, Perez Hilton posted the story on his Instagram, suggesting Pippen might be the new Jordyn Woods. “Do we have another Jordyn Woods situation on our hands?” Hilton asked. (As many know, Humphries and Kardashian were married for two years from 2011 to 2013. Their wedding was also documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.) But Pippen was not about to get that reputation. She flew into the comments section asap.

“The convo lasted all of 3 min,” she wrote on Perez’s Instagram post. “He told me he’s known Scottie since he was 14 and he loves him and I said so do I.” Wow. Scandalous! Thanks for clarifying, girl. But honestly—would it matter if they’d talked about anything else? Obviously they were friends at one point. It’d be weirder to totally ignore each other, wouldn’t it? Regardless, good to get some clarity on the subject. (Also, for anyone wondering “Scottie” is Scottie Pippen, Larsa’s husband who she filed for divorce from in November last year. The pair had been married 21 years).

Sounds like a whole lot of nothing, but we guess you never know! We doubt Kim is at all perturbed by it, though. She’s got other things on her plate. Like releasing a new fragrance line with her little sis, Kylie Jenner. And you know…casually stealing T-Swift’s thunder).