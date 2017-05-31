These Dubai Bloggers Look Identical to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner ladies have some of the most recognizable looks in the game. (We should know—we’ve memorized their selfie faces in the name of professionalism.) So it might be surprising to learn that there are two bloggers from Dubai who look so strikingly similar to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner that they are constantly stopped for photos and autographs. (And, TBH, after seeing the resemblance for ourselves, we would fall for it too.)

Sonia and Fyza Ali, who go by the handle @soniaxfyza to their 540,000 Instagram followers, are two United Kingdom-raised sisters and make up artists currently based in Dubai. While the sisters have become known for their Kim and Kylie-esque appearances, they say they don’t see the similarity.

“Our close friends and family are so used to seeing us they have never seen a resemblance,” they told Emirates Woman. “It’s only when we are out together people constantly point it out—people that don’t know us at all!—especially in the States.”

The pair, who haven’t seen a single episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” (how?!), gripe that their fashion sense is completely different than Kim and Kylie’s. “We find it weird when people approach us saying so because we don’t even dress anything like them,” Sonia said.

The sisters, who come from a Turkish mother and Iraqi father, have built a name for themselves as professional makeup artists who specialize in tutorials for Middle Eastern women and have worked with stars such as “Moonlight” actress Naomie Harris.

Their high-profile gigs are probably what led them to run into the Kardashian-Jenner clan a few years back. Though the two admit that they like how the reality TV family has “built an empire for themselves,” Sonia and Fyza also reveal that they “avoided eye contact” when they crossed paths with the E! sisters at an event.

That seems fair. Getting constantly compared to Kim and Kylie is one thing. But to get compared to them to their faces? *Shudders*