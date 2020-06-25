Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Totally Wore The Same Top Yesterday, LOL

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you chalk it up to sisters’ intuition or a perfectly-timed social media publicity stunt, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner wore the same top (!!) on Wednesday. While Kardashian showed off the look on her Instagram feed, Jenner only posted on her stories—posing the ultimate question: Did Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s matching Charlotte Knowles top moment happen by accident or on purpose? If you’re already here, it likely means you care on some level about the Kardashian/Jenner family (whether you want to admit it or not), so let’s investigate a little. Sherlock Holmes could never.

According to Instagram timestamps, Kardashian posted first—directly to her Instagram feed. She paired the Charlotte Knowles top with some fringe pants (very cowboy-chic!), oversized hoop earrings and printed booties. (The look is reminiscent of her ass-less chaps outfit from May, too, ICYMI.) Of course, the reality mogul could have worn this outfit a week ago and just recently posted it online, but if we’re going by the timing of Instagram posts, Kardashian was definitely the first to share this top with the world. So did Kardashian’s little sis copy her, or was it just a happy coincidence? Let us look a little closer.

A few hours after Kardashian posted her Charlotte Knowles top on the ‘gram, Jenner showed up on her stories wearing the same look. Unlike Kardashian—who went for a western vibe—Jenner opted for a full bodysuit outfit. It’s hard to tell where her top ends and pants begin, but hey! It’s a look! Joined by her friend Yris (who’s wearing Marine Serre—another designer Jenner has been loving recently), it seems like the billionaire had no clue she was matching her sister. So much for a fashion conspiracy theory!

It’s most likely that the two sisters were totally unaware they chose to don the same top on the same day—but you have to admit that it’s wild. After all, both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have closets bigger than my entire apartment, so the very slight odds that they’d both wear the same Charlotte Knowles top around the exact same time still makes me wonder. I’m hanging up my detective hat for now, but this case is anything but solved. At least they both look hot, though.