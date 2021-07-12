Kim & Kylie Just Accused Blac Chyna of ‘Violently’ Attacking Rob in a ‘Drug-Fueled Rampage’

A new court filing reveals Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have accused Black Chyna of assaulting Rob Kardashian before their split in 2017. The court documents, which were obtained by Radar Online on Monday, July 12, were issued in response to Chyna’s ongoing lawsuit against Rob and his family.

For those who aren’t aware, Chyna originally sued the entire KarJenner family in 2017 over accusations of assault, battery, domestic violence and defamation, according to Page Six. The 33-year-old model is also suing on the basis of alleged economic interference regarding her since-canceled reality TV show, Rob & Chyna. According to Chyna, the Kardashian-Jenner family allegedly conspired against her to get E! executives to cancel the series. Now, she wants her ex-fiancé and his family to pay up for the prospective losses she claims to have incurred as a result of their alleged harm to her career. But according to the Kardashians, Chyna’s lawsuit and accusations are all just a “publicity stunt.”

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, who are set to face off with Chyna in court in October 2021, have denied all allegations against them. In court documents obtained by Radar, sisters Kim and Kylie claim that the network had no choice but to cancel the show after Rob and Chyna’s relationship became “toxic,” writing that Chyna was physically abusive toward Rob and allegedly choked him with an extension cord on one occasion.

“On the night of December 14 and into the early morning hours of December 15, 2016, during an alcohol and drug-fueled rampage, Chyna violently attacked Mr. Kardashian,” their court documents read, as per Radar. “These events, along with those that preceded it (and as was ultimately revealed by ensuing events of 2017), showed the toxic and volatile nature of the “Rob & Chyna” relationship that made the completion of filming and airing of a second season of the show untenable and unhealthy.” While the network allegedly attempted to give Rob and Chyna time to work things out, the filing claims “events unfolded that proved they could not do so,” citing Chyna’s 2017 restraining order against Rob as an example.

Kris, Kim and Kylie reportedly described Chyna’s lawsuit as a “far-fetched theory” and “nothing more than a publicity stunt—to further capitalize on Defendants’ fame by suing them,” according to Radar. The family also refutes the mother of one’s claim that she has suffered financially as a result of their alleged interference, suggesting that she has gone on to have a successful career despite her split from Rob.