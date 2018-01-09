Kim Kardashian Calls Out Tabloid for Calling Kris Jenner’s Face ‘Chubby’

Despite their petty family drama on television, Kim Kardashian is standing behind her mom, Kris Jenner. On Tuesday, the 37-year-old reality star lashed out at U.K.-based tabloid, Daily Mail, for body-shaming her mom and calling her face “chubby” in an article.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star tweeted Daily Mail‘s article, which resurfaced decades-old modeling pictures from when Kris was 22. The article took aim at Kris’s past appearance by calling her a “chubby-faced store clerk and junior flight attendant who dated a photographer.”

Not having someone talk smack about her mama, Kim promptly shut the tabloid down on Twitter. She called out Daily Mail for calling her mom “chubby” in its headline, and suggested other, more flattering words as substitutes. “Chubby really? That’s the headline? How about beautiful, youthful, stunning?!?!” she tweeted.

We hope Daily Mail learned an important lesson today. You might be able to come for the Kardashians, but don’t you dare come for their mom.