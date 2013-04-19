Kim Kardashian And Kris Humphries Are Officially Divorced

Well, it looks like Kim Kardashian can finally wear Givenchy maternity outfits and give birth to Kanye West‘s baby in peace, as TMZ confirmed today that her short-lived marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries is legitimately dunzo, as the two are now officially divorced. The bitter battle lasted a whopping 536 days—which is a particularly high number, considering the pair was only married for 72.

The reason behind the lengthy proceedings was Humphries’ desire to have the marriage annulled on the basis of fraud—and he claimed that she only married him for the TV special, which netted them both major paydays. He also demanded that she pay him a hefty $7 million.

Sadly for Humphries, things didn’t turn out that way: Both parties will pay their own attorney’s fees, there will be no annulment, and neither will receive any form of spousal support, reported TMZ.

Now that the divorce fiasco is over, this frees us up to focus on what’s really important when it comes to the reality starlet: Her maternity style, of course.

