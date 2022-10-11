Kim Just Hired Extra Security For Her Kids After Kanye Leaked Their School’s Name

At all costs. Kim Kardashian is protecting her kids at school. The Skims founder is hiring security after her ex-husband Kanye West threatened their kids’ wellbeing after publicizing their school on his social media.

According to TMZ, the Kardashians star “hired additional security as an extra precaution,” and she is reportedly “footing the bill.” The school affirms that they don’t see Kanye as a “threat” but because the name—and therefore information on its location—of the school was revealed in Kanye’s Instagram posts, they said, “there’s concern someone could see his messages about the school and show up on campus,” and offered protection for every student.

In a series of since-deleted posts, Kanye posted the name of the private school of his children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3 on his Instagram. He posted the screenshots of his messages to Kim about why their kids should be enrolled in Donda Academy, a mysterious Christian prep school Ye founded in 2022. “No, we need to talk in person, you don’t have a say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white?,” he wrote. He added, “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school. they will not do playboy and sex tapes” and he told the Kardashians to “tell your Clinton friends to come get me.” Ye made a separate post revealing his reasoning for his antics. “Anybody that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep,” he wrote telling people to “shut the f–k up and worry about you’re [sic] own kids.” He continued, “I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level that I’m operating. Oh Ye is crazy is basic as f–k at this point. I’m simply right. I know girls who sell p—y that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed.” He concluded the posts, “It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. I’m not the crazy one,” he said, adding, “I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.”

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Ye revealed that he and his ex-wife reached an agreement. “So, right now, we’ve come to a compromise, but I’m not finished, because I don’t compromise,” Kanye said. “But we’ve come to a compromise where my kids go to my school after school, and they learn choir. I sat there with my son, and he came, and he said, ‘Why do I need to sing? I don’t even go to your school.’”

Kanye complained about their other school’s curriculum, “Now you look up, and my kids are going to a school that teaches black kids a complicated Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa doesn’t — you know? So, they don’t teach, even Christmas itself, Christ mass, they don’t teach it at Sierra Canyon. And what they do is take all of the celebrities, the actors, the basketball players, and they throw them in this one school, and they indoctrinate the kids.” Kanye called his son Psalm “brilliant,” but his current preschool is “looking to figure out how to indoctrinate him to make him be another part of the system.”

In another Instagram post about how his friend Boosie Badazz betrayed him after he released his “White Lives Matter” shirt, Kanye posted about how he wanted to “shoot a school up.” He captioned the conversation between him and Boosie with “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NO IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP.”

