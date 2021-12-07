Kim & Pete Are Already ‘Talking About Kids’ While Kanye Is Still in ‘Denial’ About Their Romance

A year ago, nobody would have expected that we’d be hearing whispers about Kim Kardashian kids with Pete Davidson—but here we are. According to a new report, the SKIMS founder is already “talking about kids” with the Saturday Night Live star less than a year after filing for divorce from Kanye West.

Kim and Pete—who were first linked in October 2021 after they were photographed holding hands at a theme park in California—are getting very serious, it seems. “Kim’s blown away by how strongly she feels for Pete,” a source said in the December 13, 2021 print issue of Us Weekly, per The Sun. “Kim never thought she’d date anyone like Pete. Her type is usually so different,” the insider continued, noting that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, has already told the King of Staten Island star that she loves him.

According to the source, “When Kim met Pete, something inside of her told her she’d want to spend the rest of her life with him.” And from the sounds of it, Pete feels the same: “They’re talking about kids already,” the insider revealed. “Kim thinks he’d be the best dad. She’s smitten!”

Now, that’s all well and good—but what does Kim’s estranged husband Kanye make of this? The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The Yeezy founder, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kim, “doesn’t believe the romance is as serious as it is,” according to the source. “He’s in denial. But Kim and Pete are saying they’ve met their soulmates.”

News of Kim and Pete’s baby fever comes just weeks after Kanye staged a public plea asking to get back together with the KUWTK star. The rapper posted an impassioned, five-minute video on Thanksgiving Day in which he apologized for the “misactions” that led to their divorce: “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” Kanye said, in part. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

