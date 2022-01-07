Here’s How Kim’s Kids Feel About Her Dating Pete Amid Her Divorce From Their Dad

Welcome to the family. Kim Kardashian’s kids have “bonded” with Pete Davidson amid her divorce from Kanye West.

A source told Us Weekly on January 6, 2022, that Kim’s family—including her four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2—with Pete since the two started dating in October 2021. “Kim and Pete are very in sync right now. They’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair,” the insider said. “Kim and Pete are absolutely getting more serious.” The source continued, “[He’s] bonded with her entire family.”

A source also told Us Weekly on November 19, 2021, that Kim’s family—which includes her mom mom Kris Jenner and her siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—are “happy” for her amid her romance with Pete and had “met him” before they started dating. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” the insider said. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”

The source also confirmed that the KarJenners can see Kim and Pete’s relationship becoming “serious” the more they spend time with them. “After the family has gotten to spend time with the both of them and hearing Kim being smitten by him, they really think it could be something serious and something that could be long-term,” the insider said.

Kim and Pete first sparked dating rumors in October 2021 when they were photographed holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in California. The photos came weeks after they kissed in a sketch on SNL. A week after the photos, Kim and Pete were seen on back-to-back dates in New York City. The two confirmed their relationship on November 18, 2021, when they were photographed holding hands again.

A source told HollywoodLife in November 2021 that Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West—whom she filed for divorce from in February 2021—was “put off” by photos of her and Pete holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all. He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorced is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God,’” the insider said.

The source also claimed that Kanye asked Kris for details about Kim’s romance with Pete but the momager “wasn’t giving up anything.” The insider continued, “Kris’s biggest concern is that Kanye will try to use this against her in the divorce proceedings but the truth is that Kanye is no longer considered part of the Kardashian family and it drives him crazy how quick they were to dismiss him.”

Kanye, for his part, has been dating actress Julia Fox since January 2022. “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” Julia wrote in an article for Interview magazine at the time. She also confirmed in the article that she and Kanye met on New Year’s Eve 2021 and started dating soon after. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” she wrote.

