Fans Think Kim Kardashian Kicked Kanye West Out Amid Their Rumored Divorce & Here’s Why

As details about their rumored divorce continue to emerge, fans now have reason to believe that Kim Kardashian kicked Kanye West out of their California home. At least that’s according to some eagle-eyed social media users who spotted a potential clue in one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, February 2, the SKIMS founder, 40, uploaded a series of clips showcasing pieces from her shapewear brand for fans to see. While Kim was busy promoting her brand’s latest collection of silk pajamas from her at-home showroom, some fans noticed something surprising about the space itself: It looked like her estranged husband’s closet! Social media users recognized the L-shaped layout and overhead lighting from an episode of Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, where—in what appears to be an identical space—the Grammy-winning rapper, 43, used to keep his Yeezy collection. Only this time, his clothes were nowhere to be found.

Celebrity gossip account Deux Moi reposted fans’ observations, noting that this isn’t the first time fans have speculated that Kim and Kanye no longer live together. “Looks like as reported several time by you guys, Kanye does not live with Kim.” For many, this doesn’t come as a complete surprise considering that it has been previously reported that the reality star and artist have been living “separate lives” for some time now.

Just hours after social media’s latest discovery about Kim and Kanye’s living arrangements, a source told People on Wednesday, February 3, that the pair “continue to live separate lives” and “have no contact” as they reportedly prepare for their divorce.

The source noted that the mother of four is staying busy by focusing on her family and career. “Kim stays focused on the kids and work,” the insider said, referring to kids North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May. “She is very busy and seems happy.”

As for whether this means the KKW Beauty founder will be filing for divorce from Kanye anytime soon, the source revealed that she’s “ready” when the time comes. “She has a divorce plan in place and will file when she is ready,” they said, acknowleding that Kim might wait for the final season of KUWTK before filing. “Her issues with Kanye are a big part of the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the insider told People, meaning she’ll likely “file for divorce when the season has aired.”