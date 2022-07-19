Kim Just Called Out Tristan’s ‘Red Flags’ After News He’s Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After Cheating on Her

Self-aware. Kim Kardashian threw shade in the midst of Khloé and Tristan Thompson’s surrogate announcement. The SKIMs founder posted on her Instagram a couple of quotes that could be directed to the Chicago Bulls basketball player.

On July 17, 2022, Kim posted on her Instagram stories a series of quotes. One of the quotes she posted was from Dr. Seuss. “Life’s too short to wake up with regrets,” the post read. “So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don’t and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it’d be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.” The next post on her story read, “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can’t see red flags.”

Khloé’s representative revealed the news to Page Six on July 13, 2022. The statement said, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” A source told Page Six that, “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself’” Page Six’s source said. Another insider added that the Good American founder has been talking about the baby since Christmas 2021. TMZ first reported the news, saying that the baby’s birth is “imminent.” Other sources also report that the baby was born in July 2022.

Many Kardashian fans speculated the posts to be about Tristan Thompson, who does not have a clean track record with Kim. One fan tweeted, “Kim Kardashian really out here talking about girls are ignoring red flags.. first of all like your sisters?” However, Kim was the one who rooted for Khloé to use a surrogate. A source disclosed to People on July 14, 2022, that Kim openly helped her sister when options weren’t working out for her. “Khloé tried to get pregnant for a while. When this didn’t work out, they decided to explore other options. Kim supported and encouraged Khloe to find a surrogate,” the source said.

Kim was the one who revealed to Khloé that Tristan had a baby with another woman. Kim texted Khloé immediately once she heard the news during the filming of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “This is Tristan talking — these are his words. This is his whole declaration. He is asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her,” Kim told Kourtney and Kylie during the episode. “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So, he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston, Texas, to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.” Kylie replied, “Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?”

Tristan cheated on Khloé with former personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, with whom he welcomed a baby boy in December 2021. Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan, seeking child support and reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. After denying he was the father for weeks, Tristan admitted he cheated and fathered the child after a paternity test confirmed the news in January 2022. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.