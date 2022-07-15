Here’s if Kim ‘Supported’ Khloé Having a 2nd baby With Tristan After His Cheating Scandal

Family love. Kim Kardashian reacted well to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy decision. According to a source close to the Kardashians, the sisters supported each other during their own baby journies.

The source disclosed to People on July 14, 2022, that Kim openly helped her sister when options weren’t working out for her. “Khloé tried to get pregnant for a while. When this didn’t work out, they decided to explore other options. Kim supported and encouraged Khloe to find a surrogate,” the source said. Kim had two of her children via surrogate, Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 4, after she experienced complications in her pregnancies with Saint, 6, and North, 9.

Khloé’s representative announced her and Tristan’s pregnancy to Page Six on July 13, 2022. A statement read, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Though the two announced the surrogate pregnancy, Tristan and Khloé’s relationship will be purely for co-parenting. After Tristan cheated on Khloé with former trainer Maralee Nichols and subsequently fathered her child, Theo. Maralee sued Tristan for child support after he denied being Theo’s father. Tristan later publicly apologized to Khloé after he admitted that he was indeed the father.

Several months after the paternity scandal, sources close to the former couple confirmed that Khloé is still hurt because of it. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé ] and that’s unforgivable to her,” a source told Us on July 14, 2022. The source continued, “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

Meanwhile, Kim is also fully supportive of Khloé’s new dating life. Kim set her up with a private equity investor and sources close to the family told People on June 20, 2022, that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

