Kim & Khloé Kardashian Just Revealed Whether They Still Have ‘Beef’ with Caitlyn Jenner

Years after their former stepparent’s split from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with Caitlyn Jenner is far from close—but at least the sisters say they don’t have any “beef” with her.

Khloé, 36, and Kim, 40, open up about their mom’s ex in the Thursday, April 15 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, revealing that they still talk to her from time to time. “I talk to Sophia very seldom and Cait probably every blue moon,” the Good American founder said in a teaser for the episode from E!, referring to Caitlyn, 71, and her longtime friend and business partner, Sophia Hutchins. “It’s just because we’re busy, it’s COVID. There’s no beef,” Khloé added. As for Kim, the KKW Beauty founder also stays in touch with Caitlyn. “I talk to Caitlyn every once and a while,” she told Scott Disick in the episode’s sneak peek. “Definitely, [she’s] like, super supportive and checks in.”

But what is Caitlyn’s relationship like with her ex? According to Kim and Khloé, their mom Kris, 65, took a while to heal after her 2013 split with Caitlyn, who transitioned two years later. “I feel like that whole dynamic has been through so much. It’s taken mom a really long time to get to where she is now emotionally,” Khloé explained. “I don’t know if mom has any more to give.”

She went on to note, “I don’t know if this is, like, triggering for her. Or, if she’s at the place where she’s just like, kumbaya, who cares.”

Later, in a confessional clip from the episode, the sisters suggested that they aren’t too sure about where things stand between their mom and Caitlyn. As Kim explained, “I think my mom has had her fair share of hurt in this relationship with Caitlyn. She has a hard time getting over things. And it’s completely understandable.” The Revenge Body host echoed her sister’s sentiments: “I don’t have any idea where mom’s headspace is with Caitlyn or herself or Sophia. I don’t know if she’s even ready for that conversation.”

Following her split from Kris, Caitlyn has been at the center of some KarJenner feuds after seemingly shading her ex in her tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, in 2017. Two years later, Caitlyn continued to stir up speculation of a rift between her and her former stepdaughters after claiming not to have spoken with Khloé in years.

“I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since,” Caitlyn said on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here, recalling how she told her family about her choice to transition. “We were really close, I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.