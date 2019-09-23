Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Were Legit Laughed At During The Emmys—So Cringy

Yikes. We didn’t see this one coming. Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner reacted to the Emmys laughing at them and it’s like a train wreck. So before we dive into what exactly went down, we’re going to set up the evening for you. Kim and Kendall pulled up to the 71st Primetime Emmys to present the award for Outstanding Reality Series. Since they’ve been on reality TV for well over a decade at this point, we thought it was a good choice.

Unfortunately, the KarJenner sisters took themselves a bit too seriously for the Emmys audience. As she presented the award, Kim said– “Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves.” That’s when the laughs and giggles began. The giggles turned into a full-on chortle when Kendall chimed in saying, “Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted.” As the audience reacted both the makeup mogul and the supermodel looks irritated and uncomfy. Yikes.

To be fair, we highly doubt Kendall or Kim wrote the script for their presentation, they were both obviously reading off of a teleprompter. Also since the Emmys is the biggest night in TV, we can see that they were trying to be serious. It just didn’t work out how they planned.

Twitter, of course, is having a complete field day.

We definitely wouldn’t have called Keeping Up with the Kardashians “unfiltered and unscripted,” but again, we don’t think Kim or Kylie had a say in the matter

The real winner here is Kylie Jenner, who is recovering from an illness and had to back out of presenting at the last minute.