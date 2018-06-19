Kim Kardashian Says Kendall Jenner Was Told to Keep Quiet After Pepsi Scandal

When Kendall Jenner faced intense backlash in April 2017 for a tone-deaf Pepsi commercial, which suggested violence and war could end with a simple soda, it took her six months to respond with an on-camera apology on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” In that time, fans and critics wondered what took Kendall so long to respond. Now, their questions might be answered after Kim Kardashian suggested that Kendall was told to keep quiet, despite desperately wanting to speak out.

In a conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner, at a summit held by The Business of Fashion, Kim revealed that Kendall was advised to not speak out after she became involved in a controversy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Though Kim didn’t name the controversy, the audience was certain that Kim was referring to Kendall’s Pepsi scandal after she revealed that Kendall later spoke out on “KUWTK,” which was a place where the family could be sure that Kendall’s words wouldn’t be twisted.

“There’s time and places when you need to set the record straight,” Kim said. “Like, my sister Kendall, she was caught up in something that she didn’t have a lot of control over and she wanted to speak out so badly. She was advised not to, and I advised her to maybe [speak out] on our show where you feel safe.”

When asked to name the specific event, Kim declined, knowing that her mom wouldn’t like it if she kept talking about Kendall’s scandals. “My mom is going to get mad at me if I bring it up,” Kim said. “I’m like a fireman — with a really big extinguisher,” Kris later added.

As for herself, Kim, who recently helped in securing a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was in prison for the last 20 years drug-related crime, suggests that she’s not done with her activism and will not keep quiet on issues that are important to her. “I didn’t plan on being an activist, I just did something that I felt was the right thing to do and I felt like I had the resources to do it. I want to see my life continuing in that area. That was really satisfying,” Kim said.

With the family’s recent passion for activism, we hope that what happened with Kendall and Pepsi won’t happen again.