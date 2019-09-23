Kendall Jenner Really Wore a Turtleneck Under Her Gown at the Emmys

Scroll To See More Images

Kendall Jenner has never been one to shy away from making a statement, whether on the red carpet or Instagram, and the model’s look at tonight’s Emmys Awards red carpet was clearly no exception. While I’m admittedly a huge fan of the polarizing turtleneck, Kenny took the quintessential fall staple to another level by wearing the latex piece under her rose-printed Richard Quin gown. One might assume Jenner wanted to stay warm and still look red carpet appropriate, but it’s currently a balmy 82 degrees in Los Angeles. So the turtleneck is a fashion statement, and a fashion statement alone.

Jenner was accompanied by sister Kim Kardashian West (who sported an equally as alluring curve-hugging dress designed by Vivian Westwood). The two reality TV stars will present the award for Outstanding Reality TV series this evening, and I can’t think of any two better presenters to announce the award for the category that “Keeping Up With Kardashians” helped bring to fruition (as a side note, the category didn’t exist prior to the debut of the series).

Aside from her um, unexpected (???) get-up, Jenner also made a slight side statement by returning back to her natural brunette state tonight. The model had previously gone blonde for NYFW on the Burberry runway.

For her sister’s part, Kardashian West rocked a rather subtle look by her standards. The simple black dress is punched up with silver chain necklaces, one including a large cross.

Kardashian West just launched her shapewear line SKIMS Solutions, which garnered $2 million and nearly sold out within minutes of becoming available. Originally planned to drop with the name Kimono, Kardashian West changed the name to Skims after backlash over cultural appropriation. “I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me,” she tweed to fans. “When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind.”

The reality TV star, designer and makeup aficionado also addressed the controversy surrounding the label’s initial name, Kimono, which caused an outrage on Twitter. “My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always,” Kardashian West said.