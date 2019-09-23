Kendall Jenner Really Wore a Turtleneck Under Her Gown at the Emmys

Scroll To See More Images
Kendall Jenner has never been one to shy away from making a statement, whether on the red carpet or Instagram, and the model’s look at tonight’s Emmys Awards red carpet was clearly no exception. While I’m admittedly a huge fan of the polarizing turtleneck, Kenny took the quintessential fall staple to another level by wearing the latex piece under her rose-printed Richard Quin gown. One might assume Jenner wanted to stay warm and still look red carpet appropriate, but it’s currently a balmy 82 degrees in Los Angeles. So the turtleneck is a fashion statement, and a fashion statement alone.
Jenner was accompanied by sister Kim Kardashian West (who sported an equally as alluring curve-hugging dress designed by Vivian Westwood). The two reality TV stars will present the award for Outstanding Reality TV series this evening, and I can’t think of any two better presenters to announce the award for the category that “Keeping Up With Kardashians” helped bring to fruition (as a side note, the category didn’t exist prior to the debut of the series).
Aside from her um, unexpected (???) get-up, Jenner also made a slight side statement by returning back to her natural brunette state tonight. The model had previously gone blonde for NYFW on the Burberry runway.
For her sister’s part, Kardashian West rocked a rather subtle look by her standards. The simple black dress is punched up with silver chain necklaces, one including a large cross.
Kardashian West just launched her shapewear line SKIMS Solutions, which garnered $2 million and nearly sold out within minutes of becoming available. Originally planned to drop with the name Kimono, Kardashian West changed the name to Skims after backlash over cultural appropriation.
The reality TV star, designer and makeup aficionado also addressed the controversy surrounding the label’s initial name, Kimono, which caused an outrage on Twitter. Kardashian West said.