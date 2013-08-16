Kim Kardashian Slams Katie Couric: “I Hate Fake Media Friends”

She may be on maternity leave from her normally hectic schedule of appearances ’round the world and shopping for bizarre ensembles, but Kim Kardashian wants everyone to know that it is not okay to mess with her. Today, the 32-year-old reality starlet took to Instagram to post the above photo showing off the gift Katie Couric sent her and boyfriend Kanye West after she gave birth to North West.

The picture is captioned with, “#IHateFakeMediaFriends #MayIHumblySuggestYouNotSendGiftsThenTalkShit,” which is obviously directly calling out the talk show host for her comments in a recent In Touch interview. When speaking about a range of celebrities, Couric remarked about the Kardashian clan, “I don’t understand—why are they so famous? I think it’s mostly teenage girls that are interested.”

Frankly, the comment seems relatively benign to us—many generally are confused as to why the Kardashians are so famous—but it clearly did not sit well with Kimmy!

Given her baby daddy’s penchant for outrageous Twitter rants, it was only a matter of time before she got in the game.

