Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Just Welcomed Their Fourth Child—He’s Chicago’s Twin

North West has yet another sibling, and somehow we don’t think she’s too pleased. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just welcomed their fourth child and second son, so the Kardashian empire just got even bigger. On Thursday, May 9, the eldest Kardashian daughter, Kourtney, popped up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Kourt surprised her mother, Kris Jenner who was speaking to Queen Ellen about the latest happenings in the Kardashian universe. That’s when the Poosh creator announced Kimye’s tiny tot was about to make his epic debut.

Kourt strolled on Ellen’s stage with an entire entourage of kiddos including–her three, Reign, Penelope, and Mason, as well as Chicago, Saint, and North. Mama Kris was obviously shooketh by her family’s arrival and when she asked her oldest daughter what was happening, Kourtney responded that Kim and Kanye’s surrogate was in labor and would be giving birth shortly.

On May 10, 2019, Kim Kardashian tweeted about her second son’s arrival saying, “He’s here and he’s perfect! He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

Though the KKW Beauty mogul as able to carry her first two children, North and Saint to term–her life-threatening condition, placenta accreta means that it would not be safe for her to carry and deliver any more children. For their third child, Chicago, Kardashian and her rapper hubby decided to go with a surrogate. Kimmy explained,

My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!! My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that—it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal. They say that this is what some women died from as a result of childbirth back in the day, without proper care. I’m so thankful that my doctor was able to catch this and address the issue immediately.

Kim obviously loves her kiddos and we’re glad she was able to expand her family–now we just need to know what this little boy’s name is going to be. We vote for Avocado or California since he looks just like Chi.

Somebody should probably check on North though, she’s not really a fan of her siblings and we get it, little sis.