Kim Was ‘Utterly Confused’ By Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt

Embarrassed. Kim Kardashian just reacted to Kanye West’s White Lives Matter t-shirt. The Skims founder is reportedly “not surprised” by her ex-husband’s controversial t-shirt for Paris Fashion Week, but has different feelings about who he wore the shirt with.

A source told Hollywood Life how the KKW Beauty founder felt when she saw the picture on Instagram. “Kim is not surprised by Kanye decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention,” the source dished. “She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. Sure, she thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.” Kanye was a huge supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. He not only marched in protests, but also donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. “Kim knows how much support Kanye gave to the Black Lives Matter movement,” the source added and said she was “utterly confused” by his choice to wear such a shirt.

The source continued that Kim was “utterly disgusted” after seeing this photo go viral when Candace Owens shared the picture of her posing with Kanye in the same “White Lives Matter” shirt on her Instagram. On her podcast Daily Wire, Candace called Kim and her mother Kris Jenner a “prostitute” and a “pimp” when Kim’s ex Ray J went on air with her to reveal that Kim and Kris were allegedly in on the sex tape. “When she saw Candace’s post with a photo collaborating with Kanye, Kim lost it,” the insider said and confirmed that Kanye was well aware of Candace’s insult. “Kanye knows that Candace just got done calling the mother of his children a prostitute and the grandmother of his children a pimp to the world, so she is extremely bothered by the fact that he would do anything with her and she finds it very disrespectful to her and her family,” the source revealed.

Kanye recently called out Kim and Kris on his Instagram as well. “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” Kanye revealed in a now-deleted post directed to Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant. Kim and Kylie both posed for the magazine in 2007 and 2019, and seemed to put Momager Kris Jenner on full blast. Ye posted multiple screenshots of a conversation presumably with Kim about their kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Kanye argued that their kids should go to his new Donda Academy, but the person asked him to “stop.” Kanye replied, “No, we need to talk in person, you don’t have a say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white?” The conversation continued and the person relayed a message from Kris where she said, “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name.“I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

After the fashion show, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a stylist and global Vogue contributing editor, claimed that Kanye’s message of “White Lives Matter” during his Paris Fashion Show was “dangerous.” In an Instagram story, she said, “I guess I get what he tried to do— he thought it was duchampian. It wasn’t. It didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent and dangerous. Kanye responded to her story through cryptic Instagram posts by saying that Karefa-Johnson “is not a fashion writer” and proceeded to say “You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah.” On his Instagram post, Gigi Hadid commented, “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your shit she might be the only person that could save u.” She continued defending her close friend and collaborator, “As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

