Kim and Kanye Got Married! Kim Wore Givenchy & More Wedding Details

At last! After months of speculation, rumors, and last-minute venue changes, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are married. The two officially tied the knot in Florence, Italy at a spectacular 16th-century fort, surrounded by celebrities like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, LaLa Anthony, Brittny Gastineau, Rachel Roy and more—as well as the entire Kardashian clan. (Looks like Beyonce and Jay-Z did not, in the end, attend the wedding.) Florence has a special place in the couple’s hearts—it’s reportedly where 11-month-old baby North was conceived.

According to People, singer Andrea Bocelli serenaded the bride as she walked down the aisle, escorted by stepfather Bruce Jenner, and the first dance song was “At Last” performed by Legend. The next songs played were “These Arms of Mine” and “A Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding, “Otis” by Kanye and Jay Z, and Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You.”

After initial reports that bride might wear Vera Wang or Alexander McQueen, in the end, Kim chose a designer she’s favored in the past—Givenchy! According to Us Magazine, a rep for the label confirmed that Kim wore a custom Givenchy gown for the wedding ceremony that featured long sleeves, lace details, and a long veil. Kanye West also wore a tuxedo by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy, and baby North wore a Givenchy dress. Tisci has long been a fan of the couple—he even called Kim “the Marilyn Monroe of our age.” E! also reported that Kim had a fitting with Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci leading up to the nuptials.

At the after-party, guests posted with the bride, who wore very natural makeup and hair (styled by Jennifer Aniston’s hair whisperer, Chris McMillan) for her big day.

Here’s the very first—extremely blurry—photo from the wedding ceremony, which shows Kim and Kanye standing in front of a towering wall of what looks to be flowers, surrounded by around 100 family and friends. Looks like the bridal party is also wearing all white?

No surprise: Kim and Kanye’s wedding weekend has been an over-the-top, jet-set affair—the ceremony reportedly featured $100,000 worth of flowers—and was spread across two countries and including a mix of celebrities, musicians, and fashion insiders.

On Friday, the wedding party was treated to a tour of Valentino’s 17th-century chateau outside Paris, followed by a private party at the spectacularly over-the-top Chateau de Versailles, also outside Paris.

At Versailles, Kim and Kanye toasted their guests and each other, and were serenaded by none other than Lana Del Rey.

