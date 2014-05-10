KimYe’s Wedding Invitation is Plain and Chic: Will Their Wedding Follow Suit?

Kim Kardashian‘s wedding to Kanye West is probably going to make her wedding to Kris Humphries look like a cheesy ’80s prom you’re desperate to forget. Based on what we already know, princessy Vera Wang will be replaced with a dress made by one of the world’s “elite” designers, the Paris-set main event will reportedly be “intimate,” even the invitation is way more modern.

Us Weekly obtained a copy, and it’s surprisingly simple: Metallic gold block lettering on a neutral background (no flowery cursive here, thank you very much) On it, information is scarce. The date is May 24, the place is Paris, and the dress code is Black Tie.

It seems the couple is so important that they don’t trust their guests with any venue knowledge, as the invite says “details upon arrival.” Also, apparently, Kim and Kanye recently turned European, as “honor” is spelled “honour.”

Despite some initial buzz that KimYe was planning to throw a lavish ball at the palace of Versailles, we’re starting to wonder if their nups might actually be a chic affair, worthy of their high-profile fashion friends like Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci.

Lest we forget, Kim does have a newfound social conscience after all, and probably thinks big circus weddings are so déclassé.

Earlier this week, the reality starlet (well, that’s what she is) took to Twitter earlier this week to clear up some rumors, including those about the size of the soiree (“VERY small & intimate”) her attire (“no one has seen my dress”), as well as the fact that they’re not married yet, and that the nups won’t be filmed for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”



Only time will tell—the wedding is two weeks away.

