Kim and Kanye Reportedly Set a Wedding Date

Everyone grab a pen and mark your calendars: According to new rumors, it seems Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have set their wedding date for May 24, 2014, less than two weeks before Kanye’s 37th birthday! It seems the reports have surfaced on a number of British news sites—all of which cite Us Weekly as the original source, although we couldn’t find the story on the tabloid’s website.

If the rumors are in fact true, the wedding date is only seven months after the rapper proposed to the reality starlet in a rented-out San Francisco baseball stadium.

According to an interview Kim did with Ryan Seacrest recently, the wedding will be in Paris (she’s fancy now, guys) and it’ll be “a super, super small, intimate wedding. As we go along, we’re realizing we want it to be smaller and more intimate than people are imagining and thinking.” We’re not sure if this is too believable since Yeezus clearly doesn’t do small (ahem, the 15-carat diamond engagement ring Kim received).

It seems like Kanye is already planning big things, since the date that the couple chose is when astronomers are predicting a comet will burst through Earth’s atmosphere and create a brilliant meteor shower, lighting up the sky. True story.

A source also told Life & Style that since Kanye is obsessed with creating moments, “he’s working on all these huge surprises for the wedding, but as a result she has virtually no idea what is happening at her own wedding.” We also hear that North will play a huge role in the wedding and that Kim will have one dress change.