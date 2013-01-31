Kim Kardashian: Kanye West Will Want “Specially-Made” Clothes For Baby

As far as fashion (and pretty much everything else) goes, it’s clear that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t cut corners. As such, it could come as no surprise that this rule will certainly apply to their upcoming spawn, due in July—just in case you thought for a second that you would see Blue Ivy‘s future playmate strutting down Rodeo Drive wearing something as pedestrian as Osh Kosh B’Gosh.

Kim and her older sister Kourtney (already a mom of two) stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday, where host Kimmel inquired as to whether Kim had given any thought as to how she planned dress the future heir or heiress to the Kardashians’ reality TV throne. “If anyone knows Kanye, they just know how into fashion he is, and I think he’s going to have things, like, specially made,” Kim said. “I don’t think hand-me-downs are going to work. I think it has to be, like, really fun stuff.”

We can’t imagine what exactly this “really fun stuff” will entail, but Kourtney chimed in stating that it would probably involve “big chains and leather pants.”

If we were to guess, we’d say that no matter what the gender is, there will be plenty of peplum and drop-crotch involved—though if we may be so bold, we’d suggest something from Oscar de la Renta or Lanvin’s relatively new children’s collections.



What do you think KimYe’s baby’s clothes will look like?