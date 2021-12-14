Kim Thinks It’s ‘Strange’ Kanye Wants Her Back While He’s Living With His 22-Year-Old Girlfriend

Now that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has requested to be legally single, fans are learning that this court move was all a part of Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Vinetria’s relationship. According to Page Six, Kim is “embarrassed” by Kanye’s pleas to reunite when he’s already dating someone else—and she needs him to know she’s serious about their split.

The rapper, 44, has been publicly begging to get back together with the SKIMS founder, 41, ever since she started dating Pete Davidson in October 2021. According to a source who recently spoke to Us Weekly, Kanye—who legally changed his name to Ye—is in complete “denial” about Kim and Pete’s relationship. Yet for all of his public pleading, the rapper has also been dating someone new: 22-year-old model, Vinetria. According to Page Six, the model is currently living with him at his home in Malibu. Kim, for her part, is clearly over the double standard.

“Kim is making a statement by doubling down that she’s single,” a source told Page Six on December 13, 2021. “She thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got the [22-year-old] model at his Malibu house.”

Kanye and Vinetria were first linked in November 2021, after a source told Page Six that the Yeezy founder has been “hooking up with” Vinetria “for a while now.” The pair appeared to go public with their relationship after attending the rapper’s Donda Academy debut basketball game together on November 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Kanye and Vinetria were photographed sitting courtside, according to clips and photos shared on social media.

Meanwhile, Kim—who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage—filed legal paperwork on December 10, 2021, requesting to be declared “legally single” while she and Kanye continue to work out the terms of their divorce and custody agreement. The pair currently share four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

News of Kim’s latest court filing comes just one week after Kanye begged the KKW Beauty founder to “run right back to him” during his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. During his set, Kanye performed a rendition of his 2010 hit “Runaway”—and in it, the rapper decided to shout out his ex “Kimberly” directly. “I need you to run right back to me,” Ye sang to the SKIMs founder, who was reportedly in attendance at the event. “More specifically, Kimberly.”

