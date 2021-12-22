Here’s How Kim Feels About Kanye Wanting Her Back After He Broke Up With His 22-Year-Old Girlfriend

Ye’s officially a single man—so would Kim consider getting back together with him? For now, Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Vinetria’s breakup seems to suggest otherwise.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, is reportedly “surprised” that her estranged husband wants to get back together with her at this point, according to a new Us Weekly report. The KKW Beauty founder, 41, has already moved on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28. Not to mention, the reality star recently filed court documents requesting to be declared legally single from Kanye. Despite her filing, the rapper still seems to be making moves to win her back—including breaking up with his girlfriend, Vinetria.

“Kim knows Kanye is a good person and [she] respects him,” a source told Us Weekly on December 22, 2021. “She was surprised by his comments about wanting to get back together.” Suffice to say, it seems even Ye’s breakup from Vinetria won’t be enough to change Kim’s mind.

News of Kanye and Vinetria’s split first broke on December 21, 2021. According to Page Six, Kanye and the 22-year-old model called it quits after a few months of casual dating. Kanye also unfollowed Vinetria on Instagram following their split. The pair were first publicly linked in November 2021, after a source told Page Six that the Yeezy founder had been “hooking up with” Vinetria “for a while now.” The pair debuted their relationship early that month when attending the rapper’s Donda Academy debut basketball game together in Minneapolis.

While Kanye is now single, Kim’s boyfriend Pete is happily taken—and the comedian is “is not worried about Kanye” in the slightest, according to Us Weekly’s source. “He’s very laid-back and understanding,” the source adds, noting, “Pete’s mom really likes Kim and thinks she’s very sweet. Kim and Pete are still having fun, but things are really heating up.”

