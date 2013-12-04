Nice and Understated: KimYe Is Reportedly Planning to Wed at Versailles

Well, we guess that nice small wedding Kim Kardashian supposedly wanted is out of the question, since Us Weekly is reporting that the reality starlet and her fiance Kanye West are planning to wed at Versailles, France’s most historic and over-the-top palace.

“Kanye has never been married and wants a big [wedding],” a source told Us of the “Bound 2” rapper, 36.

Well, guess what? Kim has been married, and after her 2011 circus of a wedding to basketballer Kris Humphries—which clocked it at a cool $10 million and lasted 72 days—you’d think the semi-cerebral West would know better. Note the word think, as it’s clear West is doing everything in his power to be as ostentatious as possible when it comes to his nuptials.

You may recall that back in October, he proposed to Kardashian, 33, with a 50-piece orchestra and rented out San Francisco’s AT&T Park, which lit up with the words “PLEEEASE MARRY MEEEE!!!” on a giant screen, so clearly it would be discordant to follow that up with an elegant sit-down dinner for 50.

While we don’t know how much renting out Versailles would cost—the palace that was once home to Louis XIV—money doesn’t seem to be of concern to the royal wedding wannabes flamboyant pair. “They are not working with a budget,” an insider told Us Weekly.

If they’re forced to only rent out a small area within the palace, we’re betting it’ll be the famed Hall of Mirrors. That way, these two can stare at themselves the whole time. On the plus side, the palace spans 25.87 miles, which ought to be enough to hold all 125,777 members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

What do you think about the news that KimYe is planning to wed at Versailles? Weigh in!