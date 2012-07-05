Kim And Kanye Spend July 4 Front Row At Valentino Haute Couture

Sigh. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The power couple have only been dating for a few months, yet they have quickly become one of the most photographed and discussed duos, mainly thanks to their shared “love me or hate me, I don’t care” sensibility. While some think their courtship is all for the cameras, others feel that they are perfectly matched.

Regardless of how you feel, they’re here to stay (for now, anyway), and have been spotted all over Paris this week, causing a raucous on Tuesday after arriving outrageously late to the Stephane Rolland show. They didn’t seem to have a problem making it to the Valentino Haute Couture show on time Wednesday (see above), where they sat front row as the glorious creations sauntered down the runway.

Kim opted to wear a curve-hugging (shocker) black ensemble, and Kanye threw on an all-white outfit and his trademark Cartier Love bracelet. He could have added a Lilly Pulitzer scarf and looked like a Palm Beach matron, but hey, he was the one with the front row ticket, not us.

What do you think? Did KimYe’s Fourth of July celebration beat yours?