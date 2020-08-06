Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Vacationing in the Caribbean Together to Save Their Marriage

On the mend. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on vacation in the Caribbean together to save their marriage, according to TMZ. Sources told the site on Thursday, August 6, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the “Stronger” rapper are on vacation at a remote location in the Caribbean with their four kids—daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1—as they work out their issues as a family.

While we’re sure there will be a lot of candid talks between Kanye and Kim, a source told TMZ that there’s one topic that’s off limits: politics. News of Kanye and Kim’s vacation comes after the “Gold Digger” rapper’s controversial presidential campaign rally in South Carolina in July, where he claimed that he and his wife almost aborted their eldest daughter, North, when Kim first learned she was pregnant in 2012. Sources also told TMZ that Kanye made it clear to Kim that he’s continuing his bid for the White House, despite his wife’s issues about his political career. TMZ called it a “non-negotiable issue.”

Kanye and Kim’s vacation also comes after the Grammy winner’s Twitter rants in late July, where he accused the E! personality of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill. His Twitter rants, which have since been deleted, also included allegations that Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to fly to Wisconsin, where Kanye was staying, to “lock” him “up” with a doctor. The “Heartless” rapper also claimed that he was the inspiration for Jordan Peele’s 2017 movie Get Out, in which a Black man is kidnapped by his white girlfriend’s family.

After his rants, Kanye took to his Twitter on July 25 to apologize to his wife for the hurt he caused her. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” he wrote at the time.

Kanye’s apology came after Kim broke her silence on her husband’s behavior, telling fans to be sensitive to Kanye’s battle with bipolar disorder. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in July. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

Kim continued, “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”

Kim and Kanye’s vacation also comes after a source told Us Weekly that Kim has been meeting with divorce lawyers in case her marriage with the “Famous” rapper isn’t able to be saved. “Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” the insider said, adding that Kim has “wanted to make it work” for years.