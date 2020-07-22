Kim Kardashian Broke Her Silence on Kanye West’s ‘Painful’ Twitter Rant

Breaking his silence. Kim Kardashian responded to Kanye West’s Twitter rant and campaign rally comments. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 22, to address her husband’s recent Twitter rant in which he claimed that she and her mother, Kris Jenner, tried to “lock” him up with a doctor.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

She continued, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

In his Twitter rant on Monday, July 21, Kanye claimed that his wife and mother-in-law tried to fly to Wisconsin with two doctors to “lock” him up like in Jordan Peele’s 2018 movie Get Out, in which a Black man is kidnapped by his white girlfriend’s family. In her Instagram Story, Kim claimed that Kanye’s “words do not align with his attentions.”

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she wrote. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

She continued, “Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

She ended her response by opening a discussion about mental health and asking for fans to be understanding of Kanye’s wellbeing.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” she wrote. “I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”

Kim’s statement came after Us Weekly reported on Wednesday that she met with divorce lawyers because of Kanye’s recent Twitter rant and presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, July 19, in which he claimed that he and his wife almost aborted their daughter North, 6, when the KKW Beauty founder was one to three months pregnant in 2012. On Tuesday, July 21, Kanye went on another since-deleted Twitter rant in which he claimed that he almost divorced Kim in 2018 after she met rapper Meek Mill at a Los Angeles hotel for a criminal justice summit.