Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Spend Over $1 Million On Beds For L.A. Home

It is almost impossible to be shocked by what Kim Kardashian and Kanye West buy these days. Just this week news broke that couple had spend $750,000 on gold toilets for their Bel-Air home, which is in the process of being renovated to their exacting tastes. Now it seems they have bought six beds, costing $175,000 each. Of course, these aren’t just any beds.



The limited-edition Savoir Royal State Bed (pictured above) takes 700 hundred hours to create, and is made from a combination of cashmere, Virgin lamb’s wool, and Mongolian horse. The design is based on beds used by monarchs in the 17th and 18th century. Purchasers are given the option of having their family crest stitched on the mattress by a craftsman from the Royal School of Needlework (behind some of the intricate work of Kate Middleton’s wedding dress). These beds are owned by the likes of Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Elton John, and Oprah Winfrey so Kim and Kanye are clearly in good company here.

Alistair Hughes, the Managing Director of Savoir Beds, told the Daily Mail: “As a rule we never discuss clients’ particular orders. Suffice to say, with a bed like this Kim and Kayne will have little excuse to leave their bedroom.”

The Bel-Air home that Kim and Kanye bought last year cost a cool $11 million—but considering all of the improvements and pricey furniture the pair is buying they are likely spending just as much to refurbish it.

