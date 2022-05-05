Kanye ‘Walked Out’ in the Middle of Kim’s SNL Monologue—Here’s What ‘Upset’ Him Most

Distancing themselves. Ever since Kim Kardashian’s Kanye West SNL monologue, the pair haven’t been close. The Skims founder seemingly offended her ex-husband by mentioning him in the opening sequence of the classic sketch comedy show.

During the fourth episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim disclosed that she and Kanye aren’t on speaking terms since the SNL episode’s release in October 2021. “I married the best rapper of all time,” Kim joked in her opening monologue. “Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing — his personality.”

Kanye reportedly walked right out of Studio 8H after Kim said this line. “He’s upset at the fact that I said, ‘The reason I ‘divorced’ him,’” Kim shared in the Kardashians episode. “So, the word ‘divorced.’ He wished I’d used the words ‘filed for divorce’. And he was upset I also said he was a rapper. He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper.’”

Kim regretted the joke, but she pointed out the lack of reciprocation between them in the relationship. “I never want to offend anyone or hurt anyone, but that’s also what this monologue was for — to make a joke. I made fun of myself, made fun of my mom, I made fun of everything that’s personal to me, and it’s all fun and games. But apparently it wasn’t to him,” she said of the Donda rapper. “I’ve sat there through so many speeches and things that haven’t been the most comfortable for me, but that as my partner and I stood by him,” she explained. “I would never embarrass him.”

Hours before Kim hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, Kanye gave Kim a hard drive of her alleged second sex tape with Ray J. “He got all of the sex tape back,” the Skims founder said while crying. “He got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met with Ray J at the airport, and he got it all back for me.”

Although her argument with Kanye lingers, Kim still feels hopeful for her future. “But after SNL happened I felt like, okay, I can now focus on the bar and I need to get new energy.” Right after her SNL episode, Kim and comedian Pete Davidson were seen hanging out together, and sparks flew. The couple made their red carpet debut together as a couple at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30, 2022, followed by the Met Gala on May 2, 2022.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

